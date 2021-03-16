Skrillex and Virtual Riot to Appear on Justin Bieber's Upcoming "Justice" Album

Virtual Riot and Skrillex contributed to the album's opener, and the latter produced two additional tracks.

Justin Bieber has enlisted the production talents of Skrillex and Virtual Riot for Justice, his upcoming sixth studio album.

The two bass music heavyweights join TroyBoi, who was recently announced as a collaborator on one of the album's bonus tracks. Both Skrillex and Virtual Riot are credited on the album's opener, "2 Much," which also curiously lists the late Martin Luther King Jr. as a writer. Fans are safe to expect a spoken word sample from the legendary civil rights activist along with pop-leaning production from the Skrillex and Virtual Riot tandem.

Skrillex also appears on two additional Justice cuts, "Somebody" and the Burna Boy-assisted "Loved By You." The former boasts OneRepublic frontman Ryan Tedder as a co-writer while the latter lists "All Time Low" hit-maker Jon Bellion.

The Biebs was spotted in the studio with Skrillex back in November 2020. Many fans speculated that the duo was writing music for the latter's mythical sophomore album, which would be the first since his 2014 debut, Recess. The two joined forces in early 2015 for the release of the ageless Jack Ü hit "Where Are Ü Now" before Skrillex produced several tracks on Bieber's fifth studio album Purpose, including the global smash "Sorry."

You can check out the full Justice tracklist below.

Justice tracklist:

1. "2 Much"

2. "Deserve You"

3. "As I Am" feat. Khalid

4. "Off My Face"

5. "Holy" feat. Chance the Rapper

6. "Unstable" feat. The Kid Laroi

7. "Interlude"

8. "Die for You"

9. "Hold On"

10. "Somebody"

11. "Ghost"

12. "Peaches" feat. Giveon and Daniel Caesar

13. "Love You Different"

14. "Loved by You"

15. "Anyone"

16. "Lonely" feat. Benny Blanco

