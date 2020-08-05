Skrillex Spotted in the Studio with Top Dawg Entertainment Artist Zacari

As the anticipation surrounding a new Skrillex album continues to mount, the illustrious DJ and electronic music producer has remained busy in the studio. Weeks after a reported studio session with Beach Boys member Bruce Johnston, a serendipitous August 4th Instagram post revealed that Skrillex has recorded music with Top Dawg Entertainment artist Zacari.

Zacari is perhaps best known for his dazzling feature on Kendrick Lamar's single "LOVE.," which appeared on the Grammy Award-winning hip-hop artist's seminal 2017 album DAMN. The blossoming singer-songwriter took to Instagram to share an undated photo from a studio session with Skrillex and rhapsodize about the experience.

"It’s always refreshing when you meet one of the legends and they don’t underestimate you," he wrote. It was the following assertion, though, that sent Skrillex's fanbase into a frenzy. "We made some crazy shit," Zacari continued.

You can check out the post below. At the time of writing, neither Skrillex nor Zacari have announced any further details about a potential collaboration, including a title or release date.

