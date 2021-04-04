SLANDER and ILLENIUM Have a Collaboration in the Works

SLANDER shared the news that an unreleased track with the melodic bass star is complete.

SLANDER have teased one of their biggest collaborations to date.

Joining forces for the first time in their respective careers, the duo has joined forces with ILLENIUM for a new single. Across their social media pages, SLANDER announced that the yet-to-be-named song is completed and invited fans to join in on the hype.

Melodic bass fans have been eagerly awaiting the day the two acts would team up on a song. This desire was further fueled in 2019 when SLANDER released a remix of ILLENIUM's collaboration with Jon Bellion, "Good Things Fall Apart." Other than the remix, the two have not released any original music until now.

At the time of writing, neither SLANDER nor ILLENIUM have announced a title or release date for their completed collaboration.

