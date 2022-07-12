SLANDER Announce Release Date of Debut Studio Album, "Thrive"
It's all led to this for SLANDER.
It's been quite a journey for the barnstorming bass music duo, who launched their musical project way back in June 2010. Longtime fans will recall SLANDER's humble beginnings, graduating from the L.A. music production school Icon Collective and cutting their teeth in the electronic scene by way of their nostalgic "heaven trap" sound.
"Here's to the future!" SLANDER wrote in a 2014 Facebook post after completing Icon's final exams.
Little did they know just how far they would fly. Cultivating a fiercely loyal fanbase, SLANDER eventually became a lynchpin of the EDM festival scene, appearing on the lineups of the world's largest events.
Recommended Articles
Delve Into the History of Synthwave With Digital Release of "The Rise of the Synths" Documentary
Narrated by horror legend John Carpenter, the documentary features appearances from The Midnight, Gunship, Carpenter Brut and more.
SLANDER Announce Release Date of Debut Studio Album, "Thrive"
12 years after the inception of SLANDER, the duo's long-awaited debut album is officially on the horizon.
A Beyoncé Dance Album? Here's 6 House Music Producers Who Would Thrive On "Renaissance"
Guided by its house-inspired lead single, "Break My Soul," the superstar's seventh studio album is due out in late July.
"We still remember when our Facebook page had zero likes—and coming from literally zero to that moment was such a grueling test of passion, hard work, and emotions," SLANDER told Insomniac of 2015's debut performance at EDC Las Vegas, one of the world's biggest electronic dance music fests.
Over 12 years since their moniker's inception, SLANDER have now revealed their long-awaited debut studio album, Thrive, slated for release on September 22nd. The LP will include recent singles "Walk On Water" (with RØRY and frequent collaborator Dylan Matthew) and "Halfway Down" (with Ashley Drake), according to a pair of press releases shared with EDM.com.
Check out SLANDER's announcement below.
FOLLOW SLANDER:
Facebook: facebook.com/slanderofficial
Instagram: instagram.com/slanderofficial
Twitter: twitter.com/SlanderOfficial
Spotify: spoti.fi/3zpUP2P