SLANDER Announce Launch of Their Own Space-Themed Music Festival After the Pandemic

As many local governments continue to navigate the painful process of reopening their nightlife and hospitality industries, many artists, promoters, venue owners, and music industry professionals are looking to the future. Enter SLANDER, the barnstorming future bass and dubstep duo who took to social media this morning to announce their plans of hosting their own "Melodic Bass Festival" after the COVID-19 pandemic.

SLANDER took to Twitter to announce the fest, writing, "When the pandemic is over we’ll be starting our own Melodic Bass Festival!" They also said the festival's theme will be "outer space" and called on fans to drop in with suggestions for the event's official name and artists to book. They also said that whichever fan proposes the name they end up choosing as the official title will receive free passes for life.

SLANDER's plans to host their own post-pandemic music festival could serve as a harbinger for other artists with similar intentions. As of the time of writing, they have not divulged any more information about the festival, including dates, artists, or even an official name. You can check out their announcement below.

FOLLOW SLANDER:

Facebook: facebook.com/slanderofficial

Twitter: twitter.com/SlanderOfficial

Instagram: instagram.com/slanderofficial

Spotify: spoti.fi/3dNoB50