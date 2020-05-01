SLANDER and SVDDEN DEATH Announce Epic B2B and New Collaboration

Fans of SLANDER and SVDDEN DEATH have a lot to look forward to this Saturday, May 2nd. The duo just announced they will be kicking off the Bassrush live stream with a special B2B performance at 8PM PST (11PM EST). If that wasn't enough, during the stream they will be premiering their new collaboration for the first time ever live on SLANDER's Twitch channel.

The tandem first raised eyebrows when they shared a call to action for fans to retweet if they wanted a collab between the two revered bass music acts. After receiving 4.7K retweets, the result was an unequivocal "yes." Based on the snippet shared on Twitter, fans should plan to stretch in preparation for the stream as necks and backs will be pushed to the extreme with this heavy-hitter.

Following the B2B will be performances by Habstrakt, Kompany, and Effin. While livestreams never seem to hit like the real thing, they're the best we can get right now. Clear your living room, put your bandana on, and let the music transport you to a speedway somewhere.

Tune in Saturday, May 2nd at 8PM PST (9PM MT, 10PM CT, 11PM ET) here.

