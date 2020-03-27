SLANDER to Livestream EYE Tour LA Shows on Twitch This Friday

SLANDER are here to bless us during our sunken times quarantining inside the house. For the first time ever, the DJ duo composed of Derek Andersen and Scott Land will be releasing a high-resolution video of their recent EYE Tour concert. The premiere will take place on Friday, March 27th at 7:00 PM PST on their new Twitch channel: twitch.tv/slander.

The show will capture priceless moments from their two sold-out headlining sets at The Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, which took place back on February 1st. Both Andersen and Land will be viewing the show alongside Dylan Matthew and of course, fans. Those tuned in will be able to ask SLANDER questions during the live stream, and they might even create a song from scratch with Matthew.

Those who are unable to tune in can watch the playback on SLANDER’s YouTube page. Promoting the livestream to their 472,000 followers on Instagram, they wrote, “We love you guys so much and we hope this brings you a bit of light and happiness.”

SLANDER made a name for themselves with their unique sound and hard-hitting bangers that combine the realms of dance, trap, house and dubstep. Their biggest original song, “Love Again” featuring WAVZ, has been streamed over 10 million times, with support from Diplo’s Mad Decent label.

As far as shows in the near future, stay tuned to slanderofficial.com for any updates.

FOLLOW SLANDER:

Facebook: facebook.com/slanderofficial

Twitter: twitter.com/slanderofficial

Instagram: instagram.com/slanderofficial

SoundCloud: soundcloud.com/slanderofficial