SLANDER took to Twitter today to tease a forthcoming collab with Jason Ross, which is sounding like an absolute behemoth of a pre-summer future bass anthem.

The single, titled "Better Than Heaven," was initially revealed back in January sans a release date. SLANDER has now confirmed that the track will officially drop on May 29th, 2020.

OG SLANDER fans will be thrilled to hear that the duo are dipping back into their "heaven trap" roots for the upcoming single, which is a soaring, (virtual) festival-ready melodic trap tune. The tweet's video does a fantastic job of demonstrating the single's unique production, which employs arpeggiated future bass chords and aching male vocals to lethal effect.

Check out our early-2020 interview with Jason Ross, in which he explains the shift in sound that led to songs like "Better Than Heaven," here.

"Better Than Heaven" is officially dropping next Friday, May 29th, 2020.

