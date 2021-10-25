SLANDER, Said The Sky and Alison Wonderland Debut Massive Collab at EDC Las Vegas: Watch
As an artist, if there was ever a time to reveal your best new music, it was at EDC Las Vegas 2021.
Ergo, a collab of epic proportions has been uncovered by SLANDER and Said The Sky, who debuted a never-before-heard song with Alison Wonderland during their back-to-back DJ set. She had teased the song, dubbed "Picture," prior to the performance and flung her fanbase into a fever pitch.
Dance music fans will surely swoon at the video below, wherein the future bass superstars FaceTimed Wonderland to partake in the live debut of "Picture," which was surreal in every sense of the term. The soaring song was emblematic of the moment in which it was revealed—a euphoric rush of bliss at the height of the most anticipated electronic music festival in the nation.
At the time of this article's publication, a release date for "Picture" has yet to be announced.
Recommended Articles
SLANDER, Said The Sky and Alison Wonderland Debut Massive Collab at EDC Las Vegas: Watch
The song, dubbed "Picture," is a euphoric rush of future bass bliss.
Watch Seven Lions Debut Unreleased REZZ Collab at EDC Las Vegas
REZZ announced that a second collab is also in the works.
Imanbek Teams Up With Hollywood Undead for Persevering Single, "Runaway"
Hollywood Undead shine with authoritative delivery over snappy hi-hats and thumping 808s.
FOLLOW SLANDER:
Facebook: facebook.com/slanderofficial
Twitter: twitter.com/SlanderOfficial
Instagram: instagram.com/slanderofficial
Spotify: spoti.fi/34bdukw
FOLLOW ALISON WONDERLAND:
Facebook: facebook.com/awonderdj
Twitter: twitter.com/awonderland
Instagram: instagram.com/awonderland
Spotify: spoti.fi/3clhKRg
FOLLOW SAID THE SKY:
Facebook: facebook.com/saidthesky
Twitter: twitter.com/saidthesky
Instagram: instagram.com/saidthesky
Spotify: spoti.fi/3ilYVjc