October 25, 2021
SLANDER, Said The Sky and Alison Wonderland Debut Massive Collab at EDC Las Vegas: Watch

"Picture" is a euphoric rush of future bass bliss.
As an artist, if there was ever a time to reveal your best new music, it was at EDC Las Vegas 2021.

Ergo, a collab of epic proportions has been uncovered by SLANDER and Said The Sky, who debuted a never-before-heard song with Alison Wonderland during their back-to-back DJ set. She had teased the song, dubbed "Picture," prior to the performance and flung her fanbase into a fever pitch.

Dance music fans will surely swoon at the video below, wherein the future bass superstars FaceTimed Wonderland to partake in the live debut of "Picture," which was surreal in every sense of the term. The soaring song was emblematic of the moment in which it was revealed—a euphoric rush of bliss at the height of the most anticipated electronic music festival in the nation.

At the time of this article's publication, a release date for "Picture" has yet to be announced.

