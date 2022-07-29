SLANDER Announce 2022 North American Tour Dates Ahead of Debut Album, "Thrive"
Ahead of their long-awaited debut album, Thrive, SLANDER are set to take the record on an expansive North American tour.
One of the electronic dance music scene's hottest acts of the moment, SLANDER recently debuted a new, dazzling live show for their momentous performances at the Long Beach Arena. Across two nights, over 18,000 fans immersed themselves in the singular ethos of the surging bass music tandem, who called the experience "hands down the best show we have ever done."
The emphatic shows set the tone for SLANDER's impending "Thrive" tour, which is scheduled to kick off on September 10th in Phoenix.
According to a press release shared with EDM.com, fans will hear brand new material from Thrive throughout SLANDER's eponymous tour. The album is scheduled to release on September 22nd and will include recent singles "Walk On Water" (with RØRY and frequent collaborator Dylan Matthew) and "Halfway Down" (with Ashley Drake).
Recommended Articles
SLANDER Announce 2022 North American Tour Dates Ahead of Debut Album, "Thrive"
The tour takes its name from SLANDER's eponymous debut album, due out out in September 2022.
Martin Garrix, Zedd, Afrojack, More to DJ at the 2022 Return of Ultra Japan
Ultra's Japan offshoot will be returning for the first time since 2019.
Gryffin Joins Forces With Blanke and Eyelar for Emotive Single, "Colors"
"Colors" is a cathartic love song that will appear on Gryffin's upcoming sophomore album, "Alive."
Check out the full Phase One list of SLANDER's "Thrive" tour dates below. For ticket information and tour news, navigate here.
SLANDER "Thrive" Phase One Tour Dates 2022
9/10 - Phoenix, Az - Phoenix Raceway
9/22 - Asheville, NC - ExploreAsheville.com Arena
9/23 - Atlanta, GA - The Eastern
9/24 - Atlanta, GA - The Eastern
9/29 - Birmingham, AL - Sloss Furnace
10/1 - Hampton, VA - Hampton Coliseum
10/6 - Buffalo, NY - Buffalo Riverworks
10/7 - Montreal, QC - Olympic Stadium
10/15 - Kalamazoo, MI - Wings Event Center
10/20 - St. Louis, MI - The Factory
10/22 - Minneapolis, MN - The Armory
10/29 - Sacramento, CA - Memorial Auditorium
11/11 - Salt Lake City, UT - Great Saltair
11/16 - Kansas City, UT - Arvest Bank Theater at Midland
11/17 - Oklahoma City, OK - The Criterion
FOLLOW SLANDER:
Facebook: facebook.com/slanderofficial
Instagram: instagram.com/slanderofficial
Twitter: twitter.com/SlanderOfficial
Spotify: spoti.fi/3zpUP2P