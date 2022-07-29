SLANDER Announce 2022 North American Tour Dates Ahead of Debut Album, "Thrive"

Ahead of their long-awaited debut album, Thrive, SLANDER are set to take the record on an expansive North American tour.

One of the electronic dance music scene's hottest acts of the moment, SLANDER recently debuted a new, dazzling live show for their momentous performances at the Long Beach Arena. Across two nights, over 18,000 fans immersed themselves in the singular ethos of the surging bass music tandem, who called the experience "hands down the best show we have ever done."

The emphatic shows set the tone for SLANDER's impending "Thrive" tour, which is scheduled to kick off on September 10th in Phoenix.

According to a press release shared with EDM.com, fans will hear brand new material from Thrive throughout SLANDER's eponymous tour. The album is scheduled to release on September 22nd and will include recent singles "Walk On Water" (with RØRY and frequent collaborator Dylan Matthew) and "Halfway Down" (with Ashley Drake).

Check out the full Phase One list of SLANDER's "Thrive" tour dates below. For ticket information and tour news, navigate here.

9/10 - Phoenix, Az - Phoenix Raceway

9/22 - Asheville, NC - ExploreAsheville.com Arena

9/23 - Atlanta, GA - The Eastern

9/24 - Atlanta, GA - The Eastern

9/29 - Birmingham, AL - Sloss Furnace

10/1 - Hampton, VA - Hampton Coliseum

10/6 - Buffalo, NY - Buffalo Riverworks

10/7 - Montreal, QC - Olympic Stadium

10/15 - Kalamazoo, MI - Wings Event Center

10/20 - St. Louis, MI - The Factory

10/22 - Minneapolis, MN - The Armory

10/29 - Sacramento, CA - Memorial Auditorium

11/11 - Salt Lake City, UT - Great Saltair

11/16 - Kansas City, UT - Arvest Bank Theater at Midland

11/17 - Oklahoma City, OK - The Criterion



