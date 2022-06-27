Slushii Signs to Steve Aoki's Dim Mak, Announces New Album

The next few months are about to be "A Slushii Summer."

Fresh off his stunning anime concept album, E.L.E. (Extinction Level Event), Slushii has announced the next chapter of his career, revealing his signing to Steve Aoki’s longstanding Dim Mak imprint.

The prodigious electronic music producer also released a brand new single called "Forever With U." According to a press release, the bubbly future bass tune kickstarts "A Slushii Summer," which will see him release a new single every Friday before unveiling brand new, 15-track album on September 23rd.

An iridescent showcase of his vibrant production style," Forever With U" echoes the quirky and lighthearted sounds that propelled Slushii to early acclaim. Filled with bright synths, melodic breaks and playful vocal chops, the single is signature Slushii and caters to his longtime fans.

Take a listen to “Forever With U” below and stream the track here.

