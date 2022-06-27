Skip to main content
Slushii Signs to Steve Aoki's Dim Mak, Announces New Album

Slushii Signs to Steve Aoki's Dim Mak, Announces New Album

The prodigious electronic music producer is set to release a new single each Friday of summer 2022 before unveiling a brand new album.

Jennica Mae Abrams

The prodigious electronic music producer is set to release a new single each Friday of summer 2022 before unveiling a brand new album.

The next few months are about to be "A Slushii Summer."

Fresh off his stunning anime concept album, E.L.E. (Extinction Level Event), Slushii has announced the next chapter of his career, revealing his signing to Steve Aoki’s longstanding Dim Mak imprint.

The prodigious electronic music producer also released a brand new single called "Forever With U." According to a press release, the bubbly future bass tune kickstarts "A Slushii Summer," which will see him release a new single every Friday before unveiling brand new, 15-track album on September 23rd.

An iridescent showcase of his vibrant production style," Forever With U" echoes the quirky and lighthearted sounds that propelled Slushii to early acclaim. Filled with bright synths, melodic breaks and playful vocal chops, the single is signature Slushii and caters to his longtime fans.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

slushii
NEWS

Slushii Signs to Steve Aoki's Dim Mak, Announces New Album

The prodigious electronic music producer is set to release a new single each Friday of summer 2022 before unveiling a brand new album.

By Konstantinos Karakolis5 hours ago
Rezz Spiral Tour
NEWS

REZZ Is Launching Her Own Record Label

REZZ revealed the new record label will also host branded events.

By Jason Heffler5 hours ago
beyonce
MUSIC RELEASES

EDM.com Playlist Picks: Beyoncé, CID, Slushii & More [6/25/22]

New major releases include tracks from Tsu Nami, Juelz, Dr. Fresch and more.

By Koji Aiken7 hours ago

Take a listen to “Forever With U” below and stream the track here

FOLLOW SLUSHII:

Facebook: facebook.com/SlushiiMusic
Twitter: twitter.com/SlushiiMusic
Instagram: instagram.com/slushiimusic
Spotify: spoti.fi/3gvr3Ai

Tags
terms:
Dim MakSlushii

Related

quix
MUSIC RELEASES

QUIX Impresses With New Drum & Bass Single on Dim Mak

"I've never made a DnB song like this before, and I wanted to challenge myself to incorporate the mainstream style with my signature style."

Slushii
MUSIC RELEASES

Slushii Announces Full-Length Anime Series and New Album

Slushii also dropped a new single called "Turn It Up," which marks his highly anticipated return to Monstercat.

Steve Aoki ; Slushii
MUSIC RELEASES

Steve Aoki and Slushii Release "One True Love" off Upcoming Album, Neon Future IV

The tracklist for Neon Future IV is out now.

E2geOQoVkAEV38N
Lifestyle

Steve Aoki Drops Inuyasha x Dim Mak Merch Collection

The Dim Mak founder has unveiled another anime-inspired collaboration following the April release of his second Naruto collection.

Steve Aoki Dim Mak Street Fighter Collab
Lifestyle

Steve Aoki Debuts Dim Mak and Street Fighter Merch and Announces New Remix

In addition to the new gear, Aoki will be remixing "Ryu's Theme" from the video game's soundtrack.

Bear Grillz - "Demons" (Album Artwork) - Dim Mak Records
MUSIC RELEASES

Bear Grillz Bares His Inner Demons on Debut Album with Dim Mak

Bear Grillz collaborated with Kabaka Pyramid, Sullivan King and Dirty Heads on deeply personal debut album with Steve Aoki's Dim Mak Records.

Slushii
MUSIC RELEASES

Slushii Brings in Kaivon for, “Sober,” Announces New Side Project

Slushii revealed a new project called sapientdream and followed up his "Watch You Back" EP with a fresh, new Kaivon collaboration.

Riot Ten
MUSIC RELEASES

Riot Ten Releases Debut Studio Album Hype Or Die: Nightmares on Dim Mak

SAYMYNAME, YDG, Titus, and others assist Riot Ten in powering through the album on tracks like "Glocks," "Hyphy" and "Bodies."