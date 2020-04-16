Slushii, Yultron, GRAVEDGR, and more to Appear at Escape Virtual Rave-A-Thon This Weekend

Insomniac today announced its Escape Virtual Rave-A-Thon will be live streamed this weekend from Friday, April 17th to Saturday, April 18th. Known for its quirky, Halloween-themed festivals, Escape is primed to funnel its unique and wildly popular festival aesthetic to living rooms across the globe.

The full lineup consists of AC Slater, MORTEN, Bonnie x Clyde, No Mana, Cut Snake, Dillon Nathaniel, SIAN, Slushii, Duke Dumont, Tsuruda, GRAVEDGR, Two Friends, Kendoll, Yultron, and Mikey Lion. At-home viewers are urged to break out their spookiest costumes, as Escape will be engaging with fans and sharing the best dressed Headliners all weekend long.

You can tune into Escape Virtual Rave-A-Thon via your go-to streaming platform here on Friday, April 17th and Saturday, April 18th at 8PM PST (11PM EST).

