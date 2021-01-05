Snails Drops Spine-Tingling Teaser Previewing His Next Chapter

After spending much of 2020 off the radar, Snails has emerged from his shell to tease the start of what looks to be an intriguing new chapter.

In his first tweet in over six months, Snails dropped a trailer welcoming fans to his "new world." The famed dubstep and bass music producer's clip is both exciting and spine-chilling as it depicts one of his signature slugs slithering its way out of a hollowed out eye socket. Snails additionally changed his defaults on social media to sport a similarly slug-infested look.

As though those images weren't ominous enough, the slow-building audio will have you firmly gripping the edge of your seat. Likely an indication of new music soon to arrive, Snails showcases just enough to prove his bellowing "vomitstep" style basses will all but certainly be back with a vengeance.

We last heard from Snails with the release of "DEATHMATCH," a collaboration alongside SVDDEN DEATH released in March. The track was Snails' only original release in 2020.

FOLLOW SNAILS:

Facebook: facebook.com/OfficialSnails

Twitter: twitter.com/snailmusic

Instagram: instagram.com/snailmusic

Spotify: spoti.fi/3rPMLEa