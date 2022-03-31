A Snorkeler Swam His Way Into a Free Ultra Music Festival Pass—Then Raved In His Wetsuit

Skip to main content
Oh, the places you’ll go, Dr. Seuss once said, with a little bit of spunk, ingenuity... and snorkeling gear?

Last weekend, a man named Jack Davidson somehow made his way into Miami's Ultra Music Festival by snorkeling through the nearby harbor. He dodged police boats and suspicious onlookers along the way, and a classic "Do it for the Vine" mentality ensured it was all caught on camera.

And hey, who could blame him? After all, headlining performances by the likes of Alison Wonderland, David Guetta, Kygo and Hardwell (check out his full comeback set here) were at stake.

Davidson was ultimately caught by police officers on patrol, but they were apparently so amused by his efforts that he was granted a free VIP wristband for the day. But the hilarity doesn't end there. He took to the festival grounds in full snorkel mode: fins, goggles, wetsuit and all.

We don't recommend or condone sneaking into music festivals, but you've got to give the guy credit.

Watch Davidson's full TikTok recap here:

