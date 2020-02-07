SnowGlobe Music Festival Sued over Benzene Levels in the Air During Event

Lake Tahoe, California New Year's Eve gathering Snowglobe Music Festival is the subject of a lawsuit holding organizers liable for hazards to the health of its attendees. The Center for Environmental Health (CEH) has sued them on the grounds that the 2018 event was responsible for higher benzene levels in the air than is acceptable under California's Proposition 65.

Benzene is a carcinogenic compound that promotes reproductive toxicity. According to the Tahoe Daily Tribune, the CEH raised concerns that diesel-powered machinery like trucks, buses and generators could have raised the benzene levels of the air on the festival grounds. In January of 2019 they gave SnowGlobe a 60-day notice of violation of Prop. 65, then in December of the same year they filed suit.

“We were really focusing on the reproductive harm because the typical audience at a music festival is younger people, so there are a lot of young women that either could be pregnant or want to get pregnant so we’re concerned about protecting those people,” CEH Senior Scientist Carol Cox told the Tribune.

SnowGlobe has taken place annually since 2010, billing such headliners as Zedd, Post Malone, Above & Beyond, Eric Prydz, Diplo and Kendrick Lamar. The festival's founder, Chad Donnelly, had previously made a name for himself promoting a Colorado event called SnowBall Music Festival.

The matter is set for a motion for consent judgement trial on March 17th at the Alameda County court.

