Hell Breaks Loose at Pakistan's Solis Festival as Fake Ticket Holders Storm The Gates

Nobody wants to feel as if their safety is at risk while attending a music gathering, but that is exactly what happened this past weekend at Pakistan's Solis Music and Arts Festival. The event quickly took a turn for the absolute worse once hundreds of fake festival ticket holders stampeded their way through the gates causing horrific chaos in their wake. From the looks of it, many of the crimes were against the women in attendance.

Reports of the nightmare-inducing festival have been pouring in across social media accounts illustrating the chaos that ensued. Videos show that men climbed onto the stage destroying and punching their way through the crowd. Even as the event was being cleared out you can see individuals continuing to riot and wreck the property.

If that wasn't enough, women have come forward describing the disgusting and terrifying ordeals that occurred during the riot. Females were allegedly being sexually and physically assaulted while trying to escape the wreckage.

Many have placed the blame on the festival organizers for management allowing these kinds of atrocities to happen. There has been a call to action for those involved to work with the police to help identify and arrest those who were responsible for the incident and the negligence. The team behind Solis have since released the below statement.

This was the fourth edition of the Solis Music and Arts Festival held in Islamabad, Pakistan. It's the biggest international music event the nation has to offer. Those artists who were due to perform at this year's event were Dannic, Mike Williams, Julian Jordan, FDVM, and Turhan James.

H/T: EDMTunes

