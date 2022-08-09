Skip to main content
Someone Purchased a Limited Copy of Eric Prydz "Opus" On Vinyl for $2,000

The rare vinyl of Prydz's debut studio album was just one of 500 ever pressed.

AJR

Releases from Eric Prydz are all too infrequent, but from his addictive singles to his stunning shows, the iconic dance music producer's content consistently embodies a timeless quality.

One particular house music connoisseur shopping on Discogs recently came to the same conclusion, except they put their money where their mouth is and purchased a rare vinyl copy of Prydz's Opus for $2,000. The purchasing price was enough to land the buyer at #24 on Discogs' monthly top 30 list of expensive purchases on the marketplace.

Just 500 copies of Prydz's debut album were released on vinyl in 2016, according to Discogs, and the original distribution was only available for those who pre-ordered.

One of 500 rare vinyl copies of Opus, Eric Prydz's debut studio album, pressed in 2016.

The recent purchase was well above the median sale price of $1,022 for the record, suggesting this collector's item is likely going to continue to appreciate for the foreseeable future. 

Compared to other entries on the list, Opus is certainly among the most recent releases while commanding a similar strength in its price. Elsewhere on the list are sales of Pink Floyd's The Dark Side of the Moon for $2,222 at #15 and Röyksopp's Melody A.M. for $5,853 at #1.

