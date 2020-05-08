Beloved Barcelona Music Festival Sónar Officially Postponed

As COVID-19 continues to wreak havoc on the music community and entertainment industry at large, it just claimed another victim in Sónar Festival.

The 2020 edition of Sónar Festival was set to feature a number of major artists from the world electronic music, like Eric Prydz, The Chemical Brothers, Charlotte de Witte, and Carl Cox, among others.

The beloved Barcelona-based music and arts festival took to Twitter today to announce the heartbreaking news that it was forced to postpone its 2020 iteration due to COVID-19 cocerns.

In addition to the announcement of the new festival dates, June 17th to 19th, the official statement from Sónar's organizers also informed fans that they will be receiving an email on May 19th, 2020 with information on tickets and benefits.

Sónar also hosts an annual technology, creativity, and business conference called Sónar+D, the 2020 iteration of which was postponed as well. The event is now set for September 18th and 19th, 2020 at the Centre de Cultura Contemporània de Barcelona (CCCB), Sónar's original home, and will be operated under a "format and content designed for our current cultural context."

FOLLOW SÓNAR:

Facebook: facebook.com/SonarFestival/

Twitter: twitter.com/SonarFestival

Instagram: instagram.com/sonarfestival/

SoundCloud: soundcloud.com/sonarfestival