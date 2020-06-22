Sound Director of Sonic the Hedgehog Mixes 33 Tracks from the Series in "DJ Style Party" Album

To this day, Sonic the Hedgehog remains one of the most popular video game series of all-time. Since the release of its first game in 1991, which was created for the fabled Sega Genesis console, the series has unwaveringly reinforced Sega as one of the world's most renowned video game companies following its domination in the 16-bit era.

The popularity of its beloved flagship character, the anthropomorphic, crime-fighting blue hedgehog, has grown to mythical levels since Sonic's humble beginnings. Originally requested by Sega because the company was seeking a mascot to compete with Nintendo's Mario, Sonic eventually became a focal point of Sega's gaming endeavors and eventually mushroomed into a full-fledged media franchise.

To celebrate Sonic's recent birthday, the game's celebrated sound director, Tomoya Ohtani, breathed new life into the franchise's iconic soundtrack. Ohtani mixed 33 tracks from the series into a nostalgic song-cycle, aptly titled "DJ Style Party," ultimately delivering an electrifying microcosm of the 16-bit era in all its chiptune glory.

You can check out the album below and stream it via your go-to platform here.