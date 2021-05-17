Friends of the Late SOPHIE Launch Art Auction for Transgender Rights

In the wake of the tragic death of trailblazing electronic music producer SOPHIE in January 2021, the late artist's friends and collaborators have launched a fundraising effort for Transgender rights.

The campaign—an art auction called God Is Trans—will raise money for the Trans Justice Funding Project, a community-led fundraising initiative aimed at justice and equality for Trans people around the globe. 

Among the items up for bidding: an Eckhaus Latta white silk dress, photos by Renata Raksha and Zoe Chait, and a number of original art works including a print by SOPHIE's 'It's OK To Cry' music video director Nick Harwood.

"As friends and collaborators of Sophie's in the US, we have organized this online auction and sale of editions to honor her radical generosity, artistic vision, and commitment to the trans community," said the organizers in a statement shared on the God Is Trans webpage.

All proceeds will benefit the Trans Justice Funding project through its financial sponsor, The Tides Foundation. 

"Since its inception TJFP has distributed more than $4.5million in unrestricted grants to projects combating racism, economic injustice, transmisogyny, ableism, incarceration, and other intersecting oppressions," the statement continues. 

The God Is Trans fundraiser has already begun. Bidding is open and those interested have the option to donate directly to the cause at the official God Is Trans auction site

