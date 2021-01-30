Renowned Electronic Music Producer SOPHIE Dead at 34

Renowned artist SOPHIE, whose groundbreaking productions shattered the boundaries of electronic and pop music, has died at the age of 34.

NME reports that SOPHIE died following an accidental fall in Athens today, January 30th, 2021, according to a statement released by her family. "Tragically our beautiful SOPHIE passed away this morning after a terrible accident," the statement reads. "True to her spirituality she had climbed up to watch the full moon and accidentally slipped and fell. She will always be here with us."

A leading trans woman in the EDM landscape, SOPHIE built a formidable reputation as one of the genre's true trailblazers by challenging the status quo with unconventional sound design. Her music helped redefine the intersection of electronic and art pop, highlighted by 2018's Oil of Every Pearl's Un-Insides LP, which garnered her a nomination for the Grammy Award for Best Dance/Electronic Album.

"At this time respect and privacy for the family is our priority. We would also ask for respect for her fanbase, and to treat the private nature of this news with sensitivity," reads a separate statement from SOPHIE's team. "SOPHIE was a pioneer of a new sound, one of the most influential artists in the last decade. Not only for ingenious production and creativity but also for the message and visibility that was achieved. An icon of liberation."

We at EDM.com express our sincere condolences to the family, fans, friends, and loved ones of SOPHIE.

Source: NME