Renowned Electronic Music Producer SOPHIE Dead at 34

Renowned Electronic Music Producer SOPHIE Dead at 34

SOPHIE has tragically died following an accidental fall in Athens.
Author:
Publish date:

SOPHIE

Renowned artist SOPHIE, whose groundbreaking productions shattered the boundaries of electronic and pop music, has died at the age of 34.

NME reports that SOPHIE died following an accidental fall in Athens today, January 30th, 2021, according to a statement released by her family. "Tragically our beautiful SOPHIE passed away this morning after a terrible accident," the statement reads. "True to her spirituality she had climbed up to watch the full moon and accidentally slipped and fell. She will always be here with us."

A leading trans woman in the EDM landscape, SOPHIE built a formidable reputation as one of the genre's true trailblazers by challenging the status quo with unconventional sound design. Her music helped redefine the intersection of electronic and art pop, highlighted by 2018's Oil of Every Pearl's Un-Insides LP, which garnered her a nomination for the Grammy Award for Best Dance/Electronic Album.

"At this time respect and privacy for the family is our priority. We would also ask for respect for her fanbase, and to treat the private nature of this news with sensitivity," reads a separate statement from SOPHIE's team. "SOPHIE was a pioneer of a new sound, one of the most influential artists in the last decade. Not only for ingenious production and creativity but also for the message and visibility that was achieved. An icon of liberation."

We at EDM.com express our sincere condolences to the family, fans, friends, and loved ones of SOPHIE.

Source: NME

Related

i_o
NEWS

Renowned Electronic Music Producer i_o Has Died

The team at EDM.com expresses our sincere condolences to the family, fans, friends, and loved ones of i_o.

_116737837_sophie
NEWS

EDM Artists React to Tragic Death of SOPHIE

A-Trak, Alison Wonderland, Boys Noize, and many more have paid tribute to the pioneering electronic music producer.

Deorro
NEWS

Renowned Producer Deorro Looks to the Future, Signs With Prodigy Artists

Deorro has big plans for 2020 and beyond.

DJ Spinbad
NEWS

EDM Reacts to Death of Influential New York Music Producer DJ Spinbad

Grandtheft, A-Trak, 4B, and more have paid tribute to DJ Spinbad, who died at the age of 46.

MF_Doom_-_Hultsfred_2011
NEWS

Legendary Hip-Hop Artist MF Doom Dead at 49

His tragic passing was confirmed in a statement shared by his wife Jasmine.

dimitri de wit
NEWS

Dimitri de Wit, Former Manager of Tiësto, Dead at 51

de Wit tragically lost a battle with cancer.

boston-hassle-fest-2016-friday-091
NEWS

Simeon Coxe, Synth Pioneer and Electronic Music Legend Behind Silver Apples, Dead at 82

Cox passed away after a battle with pulmonary fibrosis.

Rezz, Grimes, Nina Kravitz, Sophie
NEWS

Grimes Has New Collaborations with Rezz, SOPHIE and Nina Kraviz in the Works

The first collaboration will drop December 5th.