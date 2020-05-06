SoundCloud Launches Its Own Twitch Channel for Original Live Programming

SoundCloud has officially thrown its hat into the music livestreaming ring by signing up for its own Twitch channel. On the heels of some big moves to bolster their position in the virtual music livestreaming space by other major companies, like Facebook, SoundCloud is making a concerted effort to intensify their endeavors in an increasingly robust streaming landscape in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

With the launch of its own Twitch channel, SoundCloud jumps into the fray to capitalize on the heightened consumer demand for livestreaming experiences by building out its own catalog of original content. SoundCloud will be airing panel discussions with industry experts, DJ and live music sets, and a number of interview series with artists, producers, and creators.

SoundCloud's foray into Twitch commenced today, May 6th with “Studio Sessions with Soulection,” a program hosted by Joe Kay, founder of music collective Soulection. The slate will continue Thursday, May 7th with the launch of a three-hour weekly discussion series called “Cloud Bar,” which will cover a wide range of current music industry trends and topics.

Check out SoundCloud's new Twitch channel here and stay up-to-date on its schedule via it's snowballing blog post here.