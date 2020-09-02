SoundStage.fm Launches Virtual Experience Platform with Upcoming Performance from Firebeatz

Founded in 2019, SoundStage.fm was born with a goal to connect fans with their favorite artists. The on-demand platform brings artists to fans’ virtual doorsteps for intimate, exclusive performances with its tech. SoundStage’s directory offers a diverse artist roster that ranges anywhere from world bass with Bastion to psychedelic bass with Deerskin. After booking a private set, fans have the ability to interact with artists in real time via two-way video.

"Every artist has fans for whom their music reaches deep and has lasting effects at an existential level. We’re excited to provide a means for fans to experience intimate, authentic connections with the artists that have influenced them the most,” said Ara Kevonian, CEO of SoundStage.fm. “Our platform also opens up an ancillary revenue stream so artists can continue making a living doing what they love while simultaneously allowing them to maximize the power of their brand."

On August 27th, SoundStage hosted its kickoff with Wick-it the Instigator and Choff. Other artists slated to perform as part of the launch's rollout are Kraddy (September 3rd), Jayceeoh (September 10th), ill.Gates (September 18th), Deepend (September 23rd), Kill Paris (September 25th), and Super Future (October 2nd). Sets will be accompanied by giveaway opportunities, which may include private DJ sets or meet-and-greets.

For the grand finale, SoundStage will give away a private virtual performance from international electronic music stars Firebeatz. On October 8th, the Dutch duo will perform a free livestream set on SoundStage. During their set, attendees will have the chance to win the private performance from the global dance titans. Fans can register for Firebeatz's free performance here.

"We're on a mission of leveraging technology to empower artists, so they can live an equitable life doing what they love," Kevonian added.

While events are on hiatus due to the impact of COVID-19, SoundStage fills a gap through its artist-centric platform. To view the full list of events and meet-and-greet giveaways, navigate here.

