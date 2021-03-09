Space Jesus Has Sued One of His Accusers Following Allegations of Sexual Assault

The electronic music producer took to social media to share a formal statement announcing the suit.
Space Jesus (via Facebook)

Following graphic allegations of sexual assault and rape, Space Jesus has formally filed a lawsuit against one of his accusers.

In June 2020, a deluge of allegations against the electronic music producer came to light, many of which have been documented by an Instagram page called @evidenceagainstspacejesus. The page published a number of graphic accounts of sexual abuse, drug use, and inappropriate behavior towards women under the age of 18, among other claims. 

Space Jesus, whose real name is Jasha Tull, took to social media today, March 8th, to share a formal statement announcing the suit, which he filed against a woman named Michaela Higgins. In his statement, Tull referred to Ms. Higgins' allegations as "heinous" and accused her of threatening him "personally, professionally, and violently" after the end of their romantic association, a relationship he referred to as "consenting." He goes on to claim his innocence, asserting that he has "never assaulted anyone, nor been intimate without their consent."

It's important to note the severity of Ms. Higgins' claims against Tull. A June 20th, 2020 post published by @evidenceagainstspacejesus contains screenshots of one such allegation, which she confirmed as her "original story" in a tweet shared on August 24th, 2020. In the screenshots, Ms. Higgins recalls a traumatic sexual encounter that left her "humiliated" after a number of Tull's friends interrupted them while having sex. Despite her attempts to "push him off," Tull refused, she said. "He refused to get off, kept pinning me down, and kept going," her post reads.

According to court documents shared by Tull via social media, he has accused Ms. Higgins of harassing the DJ and his family at their home following the end of their relationship, further claiming that she "threatened violence." One complaint maintains that Tull "endured four and a half years of defamation, harassment, and stalking" and he hopes to "reclaim his life" by way of the lawsuit.

Space Jesus' March 8th statement can be found below.

Editor's Note: For professional guidance and support, speak with a sexual assault service provider via The National Sexual Assault Telephone Hotline at 1-800-656-4673.

