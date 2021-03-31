Space Laces Hid a Subliminal Message in His "Vaultage 003" Mix

It looks like Space Laces may have something up his sleeve.

The famed producer took the electronic music world by storm earlier in the month of March when he dropped the third installment of his patented "Vaultage" series. Long championed as one of the most technically gifted producers and sound designers in the bass music scene, Space Laces delivered a typically mind-blowing audiovisual mix in "Vaultage 003."

An expert of sound manipulation and mixing, his grasp on DAWs (digital audio workstations) is savant-like, and he has a profound ability to harness their power to reshape modern approaches to music production. He seems to have brought attention to that idea in "Vaultage 003" not only with the music itself, but also by way of a subliminal message hidden in plain sight.

When a diligent Reddit user uploaded the mix into his own DAW and zoomed in, he unearthed the message, which was embedded in the waveform's frequency spectrum. The note reads, "Stop cramping my style :)."

Screenshot of a subliminal message hidden in Space Laces' "Vaultage 003" mix. u/jfields_ (via Reddit)

A commenter noted that Logic Pro—one of the two industry standard DAWs along with Ableton—has a spectral analyzer tool that allows music producers to scribble notes into a track's waveform.

What exactly Space Laces' message may mean and who it was meant for are up for interpretation. It's also unclear whether he created it to hint at a new project on the horizon or simply troll listeners. A rep from Space Laces' label Never Say Die responded to EDM.com's request for comment, but was unable to provide more information.

You can check out "Vaultage 003" below.

