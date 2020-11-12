The Bass Music Scene is Coming Together to Raise Funds for YAKZ's Emergency Surgery

A GoFundMe has already raised over $14,000 and a livestream fundraiser featuring SVDDEN DEATH has been planned by Space Yacht and Halcyon.
Author:
Publish date:

As is the case with many musicians in 2020, bass music mainstay YAKZ has lost his main source of income due to restrictions contrived by the COVID-19 pandemic. That already makes day-to-day life tough for artists who rely on income from live performances and touring, but unfortunately YAKZ is facing even more difficulty than most.

The famed electronic producer and DJ has been diagnosed with severe Periodontitis and gum disease, which could spread into his bloodstream and eventually into his heart, a severe diagnosis only made worse by the fact that YAKZ was born with a heart murmur. That murmur would make it even more difficult for him to fight off the infection should it reach his heart. 

Aside from the intensive medication needed to fight the infection, YAKZ will need 13 teeth extracted, 10 bone graft replacements, and 13 crowns and root canals. All of this combined will cost at least $19,000, and it's imperative that YAKZ begins treatment immediately before the infection has a chance to spread. 

Luckily, the musician has some great friends within the community and at Oolacile's Halcyon imprint. The label has partnered with Space Yacht to host a fundraising livestream event that will feature DJ sets from SVDDEN DEATH, Ace AuraAweminus, Phonon, and Oolacile himself, with the goal to raise enough money to cover YAKZ's medical bills. 

Halcyon Space Yacht NEW DATE

The stream will be hosted live from Social Sanctuary, beginning at 6PM PT (9PM ET) on Sunday, November 15th. Fans can tune in via Twitch and YouTube

Additionally, a GoFundMe initiative has been established to help with YAKZ's expenses. An overwhelming outpouring of support was received overnight and the GoFundMe has already managed to raise over $14,000, putting YAKZ within $5,000 of the total goal at the time of this article's publishing. You can donate here.

SUPPORT YAKZ BY TUNING IN:

Twitch: twitch.tv/spaceyacht
YouTube: bit.ly/3koSeNt
Donate: bit.ly/3eUexJQ

