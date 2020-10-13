Space Yacht Launches Label Division, Debut Single to Arrive This Week

After five years of throwing events in the Hollywood area dedicated to showcasing what's new in the ever-evolving world of bass music, Space Yacht is officially launching a record label.

The new division is a direct result of the organization's efforts to continue championing underground talent even as live music shows presently remain on hold amid the pandemic.

As life in quarantine set in, Space Yacht found new ways to engage with talent. They launched a regular Twitch series called Tune Reactor, and encouraged artists to submit unreleased music for live playback and feedback from their A&R team. Most of the initial releases from the new imprint will feature producers who were discovered on the program.

According to Space Yacht's founders, they'd been approached several times over the years by prospective stakeholders looking to expand the operation, but the team felt strongly about their desire to take this next step on their own accord. "While the label is a huge addition to our daily operations, it’s really an extension of our mission since day one - to unearth the next generation in electronic music," said founders Henry Lu and Rami Perlman. "We’re glad we took our time with it to build a team on our terms. Almost everyone working on the label was a frequent attendee of our events and understands our culture deeply."

The label's debut release, a single by CLB & Formula titled "Moving Forward," is set to drop this Thursday, October 15th.

