Spinnin' Records Shares Playlist of Over 50 Songs in 360° Reality Audio

Spinnin’ Records has introduced a potentially game-changing way to listen to playlists. The famed Dutch dance imprint recently shared a playlist of over 50 songs in 360° Reality Audio, a groundbreaking, immersive music experience that uses Sony’s spatial audio technology.

The technology allows individual sounds like piano, guitar, and even ancillary noise coming from a live audience to be placed in a 360° spherical sound field, amplifying it for listeners who want to submerge themselves in music in a more engaging way. Spinnin' has implemented 360° Reality Audio in its new playlist, which features tracks from Curbi, Quintino, Lucas & Steve, Sam Feldt, and many more from the label's illustrious roster.

To celebrate the project, reps from Spinnin' Records introduced the technology to future house prodigies Mike Williams and Mesto, who were in awe.

The 360° Reality Audio music on Deezer and TIDAL can be played using any standard set of headphones while the content on Amazon Music HD is only compatible with Amazon Echo Studio.

Listen to Spinnin’ Records' immersive 360° Reality Audio playlist here.

