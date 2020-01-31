Splash House Deepens its Presence in Palm Springs, Expands to Three Weekends

It may be winter but the masterminds behind Splash House are already having us looking forward to some fun in the sun. The pool party/festival hybrid just released the dates for its upcoming itinerary, and it includes an extra weekend of revelry.

For 2020, the Palm Springs favorite is set to expand to three weekends throughout the summer: June 5th-7th, August 7th-9th, and August 14th-16th.

Alongside the added dates, the festival will introduce pre-registration to allow anyone to sign up for access to purchase their passes before the advance sale. A season pass will be available as well which will give access to all three weekends for maximum enjoyment.

photo: Splash House

The festival will once again call the Saguaro, Rennaisance, and Riviera hotels home, allowing partygoers access to their distinctive pools and amenities. Each resort presents a unique stage design ranging from mid-century facades to a jungle oasis.

As night falls on the desert, the infamous after-party returns to the Palm Springs Air Museum. A highlight of Splash House, the museum opens its doors for two nights each weekend, showcasing its vintage aircraft for a one-of-a-kind dance experience.

photo: Splash House

Splash House registration is now open through Tuesday, February 4th. Presale opens February 4th at 12:00 PM PST. Guests must be 21+.

Early bird tickets start at $125; After Hours tickets start at $45. Hotel Packages available at all host hotels starting at $287 per person. For all other information, click here.

