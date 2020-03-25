Spotify to Donate up to $10 Million to Causes Benefiting Artists Impacted by COVID-19

Although music streaming has taken an unexpected hit from COVID-19 panic, Spotify has been petitioned to increase payouts to artists affected by travel and gathering restrictions. In response, the music streaming leader has announced that it will donate up to $10 million to initiatives benefiting musicians.

U.K. organizations PRS Foundation and Help Musicians as well as U.S. charity MusiCares have already received some of the money set aside by Spotify. The service has also launched a website by which anyone with the means can donate individually to any of the aforementioned outfits.

Music was among the first industries to bear the brunt of the novel coronavirus’ economy-derailing potential. When such events as Ultra Music Festival, South By Southwest and Coachella were postponed, much of the world began to take the pandemic more seriously. At the time of writing the World Health Organization reports over 455,000 confirmed cases worldwide with the resulting death toll having just passed the 20,000 mark.

In order to “flatten the curve” of the spread of COVID-19, all are encouraged to abide by the regulations imposed by local lawmakers in addition to practicing extreme social distancing when making essential trips out of the house.

