Spotify Previews NFT Galleries on Artist Profiles

Select Spotify users were treated to a surprising new feature while browsing Steve Aoki's profile.

cottonbro

The world’s biggest streaming service is hopping on the NFT bandwagon.

Spotify is testing a feature to include NFTs on select artist profiles. Don’t open the Spotify app to try it out just yet though. Only a sample of Android users in the U.S. are a part of the feature test. “Spotify is running a test in which it will help a small group of artists promote their existing third-party NFT offerings via their artist profiles,” says the company as reported by TechCrunch. “We routinely conduct a number of tests in an effort to improve artist and fan experiences.” Requests from industry partners and deepening connections between artists and fans are also cited as reasons for the feature.

NFT galleries on artist pages are a simple grid of static images. Videos, GIFs, and sounds are not featured in the Spotify app. However, direct links to each NFT’s OpenSea page are displayed in the app for users to fully explore and purchase an NFT. As part of the test, commissions or fees for purchases initiated through the in-app navigation will not be applied by Spotify.

Steve Aoki and The Wombats are among the select group of artists featured in the NFT preview. Given Aoki’s fervor for NFTs, his participation in the test is no surprise. It’s uncertain whether the NFT previews will be anything more than an experiment since Spotify mentioned to the aforementioned tech publication that such tests “end up paving the way for a broader experience" or "serve only as an important learning.” 

