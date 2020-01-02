Spotify Suspends All Political Advertising for 2020

In an election year, the U.S sees and hears countless political advertisements leading up to November. From the television to mail and across the airwaves, there will surely be countless political ads making the rounds, but one company has disallowed those ads altogether. Streaming giant Spotify has announced that it will not host any form of political advertising in the year 2020.

In a statement to Ad Age Spotify claimed, “At this point in time, we do not yet have the necessary level of robustness in our process, systems and tools to responsibly validate and review this content. We will reassess this decision as we continue to evolve our capabilities.”

Users who do not have the Spotify Premium service will still hear advertising, but no type of political advertising space will be sold. The non-premium tier Spotify service has over 141 million users.

Among the advertising types to be ousted are ads from political candidates, non-profits, super PACs, elected officials, and political parties. Additionally, any advertising that advocates for or against candidates is also prohibited. Advertisements included within third-party podcasts will not be affected, though those advertisements are still subject to Spotify's policies regarding content.

H/T: Your EDM