Spotify Launches "track IDs" Playlists for Electronic Dance Music Discovery

Spotify has announced the launch of "track IDs," a new suite of playlists within the platform's Dance/Electronic hub designed to help users discover new EDM tracks.

Co-curated by Spotify’s editorial team alongside many major figures in dance music, the playlist series was developed for the raver who finds themselves constantly asking, "track ID?" The new initiative is designed not only for new listeners, but also DJs, who are able to easily share the songs they would play in their live sets. Featured artists in the playlist suite include Aluna, Black Coffee, Carl Cox, Green Velvet, Honey Dijon, Jayda G, MK, Nina Kraviz, Pan-Pot, and Todd Terry, among many others.

Prior to the announcement of "track IDs," Spotify revamped its Dance/Electronic platform earlier this year with ten new sub-categories, including: "DJ," "House," "Techno," "Electronica & Chill," "Bass," "Disco," "Trance & Progressive," "Mood," and "Workout" in addition to a number of EDM-centric podcasts.

"This playlist shows what I would play from intimate venues to the big stages of festivals, I hope you’ll enjoy!” said Amelie Lens in a press release issued to announce "track IDs."

"It’s no secret the tracks I play are usually unreleased from whichever sounds I’m into at the time," added German techno producer Dixon. "Right now with the usual game on hold, this playlist feels quite personal. Of course there are the floor fillers in there, some from prior lockdown, some that never have been tested on a dancefloor. But I’m more curious to gauge the listeners’ response to the underdogs."

You can peruse the new playlists here.