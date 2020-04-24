Beloved Chicago music festival Spring Awakening has officially announced its postponement due to growing concerns that have risen from the COVID-19 pandemic. Organizers from the fest took to Instagram, among other channels, to announce the heartbreaking news.

Initially scheduled to take place June 12th to 14th, 2020, this year's iteration marked a landmark milestone for Spring Awakening, as it was supposed to be its 10th anniversary. Organizers also posted a lengthy statement to the festival's designated website, which includes information about ticket options and refunds. "We've developed multiple options for ticket holders," it reads. "You may hold onto your ticket(s) and they will be valid for 2021. Additionally, those who choose to hold onto their tickets will also receive a benefits package to thank you for your support. Alternatively, you may choose to receive a refund. Purchasers will receive an email from SeeTickets shortly with full details on the options."

You can read the statement in full below.

To our friends and fans -



We sincerely thank you for your patience during these unprecedented times.



As the COVID-19 pandemic evolved, we remained hopeful that proceeding with our scheduled dates of June 12-14 would be possible while also working with local officials to evaluate new dates. After careful consideration, it is clear that Spring Awakening Music Festival must be postponed to 2021.



This is not a decision we make lightly. Your enthusiasm, passion, creativity, and love for music drives our team to deliver the best festival experience possible every June. Ultimately though, the health and safety of all attendees, artists, staff, and the community is our top priority. Amidst the current pandemic, we believe that in order to ensure the health and safety of all and the festival experience, it's in the best interest to postpone to 2021.



The 2021 edition of Spring Awakening will mark the 10 year anniversary of the festival and we are planning a celebration like we've never hosted. While much is uncertain in these times, one thing we are sure of is that SAMF 2021 will be the best year yet.



We've developed multiple options for ticket holders. You may hold onto your ticket(s) and they will be valid for 2021. Additionally, those who choose to hold onto their tickets will also receive a benefits package to thank you for your support. Alternatively, you may choose to receive a refund. Purchasers will receive an email from SeeTickets shortly with full details on the options.



Stay tuned for information on a virtual Spring Awakening streaming event along with "Road to Spring Awakening" events this fall!



From the bottom of our hearts, we can't thank you enough for your support this year, and every year. While this stings now, festivals will feel sweeter than ever once this storm passes. Stay home, stay healthy, and we can't wait to reconnect in person for the 10 year anniversary in 2021!

FOLLOW SPRING AWAKENING:

Facebook: facebook.com/springawakeningfest

Twitter: twitter.com/SpringAwakeFest

Instagram: instagram.com/springawakefest