September 10, 2021
Steve Aoki Is Hosting a $1 Million Charity Pokémon Card Unboxing
Publish date:

Steve Aoki Is Hosting a $1 Million Charity Pokémon Card Unboxing

The Dim Mak boss will be joined by Gary “King Pokémon," the hosts of Dumb Money, and more in partnership with the Aoki Foundation.
Author:

Aldo Carrera

The Dim Mak boss will be joined by Gary “King Pokémon," the hosts of Dumb Money, and more in partnership with the Aoki Foundation.

Remember all those Pokémon cards your mom threw out when you got bored of them? It turns out those could have bought you a Tesla. 

It certainly feels like the 90s again with how much Pokémon has been in the news lately. Always one for pop culture crossovers, Steve Aoki has gone all-in on the craze with his latest charitable endeavor. Next month, he, Gary “King Pokémon, the hosts of Dumb Money, and other prominent figures in the Pokémon community will host a $1 million charity box break event called "Pokémon Saves The World."

For those unfamiliar with box breaks or the trading cards in general, participants will bid on spots in the auction that will represent packs of cards in the sealed boxes. Since the boxes included are from the 90s, they are extremely valuable and can contain cards worth hundreds of thousands of dollars. Once the bidding is over, winners will be invited to an invite-only party where the cards will be opened and graded if desired.

The international dance music superstar is teaming up with organizers to raise money for a wide number of charities around the world that cover pediatrics, autism awareness, educational advocacy, and beyond. As you would expect, his charitable organization, the Aoki Foundation is included in this list.

Recommended Articles

DSC_6271 5.05.19 pm 10.45.23 pm
NEWS

Boomerang Nightclub Aims to Dominate Hong Kong's Nightlife Scene

Having only launched last year, Boomerang landed a coveted spot in DJ Mag's Top 100 list.

SonnyFodera_press_shot
MUSIC RELEASES

Sonny Fodera Announces Release Date and Tracklist of New Album "Wide Awake"

Fodera also dropped the album's second single "Angel," a soulful collab with Clementine Douglas.

gryffin
MUSIC RELEASES

EDM.com Playlist Picks: Gryffin, Kaskade, Don Diablo and More [9/10/21]

New major releases include tracks from Nicky Romero, Virtual Riot, Will Sparks and more.

The "Pokémon Saves The World" event is scheduled for October 9th, 2021 in Las Vegas. The event is invite-only but a livestream will take place from 4 to 6:30PM.

Collectors can bid on items and find more information about the event here.

FOLLOW STEVE AOKI:

Website: steveaoki.com
Facebook: facebook.com/steveaoki
Twitter: twitter.com/steveaoki
Instagram: instagram.com/steveaoki
Spotify: spoti.fi/3d1TLFn

Related

Steve Aoki
Lifestyle

Steve Aoki Auctioned Autographed Pokémon Cards for Charity

Proceeds from the card sales will go to The Aoki Foundation.

Steve Aoki Neon Future IV
NEWS

Steve Aoki is Hosting a Charity Pokémon Card Unboxing Stream Tonight

All proceeds from the livestreamed Pokémon card event will go to his charity organization, The Aoki Foundation, and All In For Autism.

Steve Aoki
NEWS

Steve Aoki is Opening a Shop with Iconic Sports Memorabilia, Pokémon Cards, and Modern Art

Aoki is reviving a lost art.

Steve Aoki Naruto Merch
Lifestyle

Steve Aoki Introduces New "Naruto" Merch Collaboration

Fans can purchase T-shirts and sweatshirts featuring Steve Aoki's Dim Mak label and Masashi Kishimoto's Naruto Uzumaki.

Steve Aoki Press Photo (Dim Mak) - EDM.com Feature
MUSIC RELEASES

Steve Aoki Hosts First "Aoki Games" to Raise Money for Charity

The Aoki Games raised over $250,000.

Steve Aoki Naruto and Dim Mak merch
Lifestyle

Steve Aoki Releases Second Naruto Merch Collaboration

The new anime-inspired Dim Mak merchandise follows Aoki's first Naruto merch drop back in September.

Logic
NEWS

Logic Drops Over $200,000 on a Single Pokémon Card

The most expensive Nintendo collectible ever sold is one hell of a retirement purchase.

Steve Aoki
Lifestyle

Steve Aoki Has Designed His Own Topps Baseball Trading Cards

The custom, cake-themed Topps cards highlight some of Aoki's favorite baseball players.