Steve Aoki Announces New Single With Wiz Khalifa and Kiiara

"Used To Be" is scheduled to drop later this week.
Author:
Publish date:

Steve Aoki's latest mega-collaboration is on its way. This time around, the barnstorming dance music producer and DJ has teamed up with Kiiara and Wiz Khalifa for "Used To Be," which looks to be a genre-defying hit in the making.

Electronic music fans should recognize pop star Kiiara, who is signed to Atlantic Records, for her many collaborations with some of the genre's most renowned artists. She has teamed up with David Guetta, Don Diablo, and Jai Wolf, among many others, to release a slew of inescapable dance hits.

Wiz Khalifa, of course, has also been championing the EDM world for quite some time. The hip-hop superstar featured on Afrojack's "Too Wild" back in 2014 and Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike's "When I Grow Up" in 2018 before appearing on Lost Kings' 2019 global hit "Don't Kill My High" along with Social House. Aoki and Wiz have crossed paths on the festival circuit over the years, like at El Paso's Neon Desert Music Festival in 2019, but they have yet to release original music together until now.

"Used To Be" will drop on streaming platforms this Friday, March 19th. You can check out Aoki's announcement below.

