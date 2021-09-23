Steve Aoki Is the First Dance Music Artist to Be Inducted Into Asian Hall of Fame

Steve Aoki has officially become the first dance music artist to earn recognition from Asian Hall of Fame. Aoki, who is Japanese, is credited as the first Asian DJ and music producer to achieve global stardom in EDM.

The November 13th induction ceremony will also honor nine other Asian pioneers, including Indra Nooyi, the first CEO of a Fortune 50 company to identify as a woman, person of color, and immigrant; and Ken Jeong, the actor and comedian known for his roles in The Hangover, Crazy Rich Asians, and Community, among many others.

The 2021 cohort will join distinguished names like Bruce Lee, Connie Chung, Kristi Yamaguchi and Daniel Dae Kim, all of whom were inducted in past years.

Famed electronic dance music producer Steve Aoki has been inducted into Asian Hall of Fame. Eva Rinaldi

Founded in 2004, Asian Hall of Fame is a world leader in promoting Asian excellence and racial equity. The organization is also a staunch advocate of the Stop Asian Hate movement. Initiatives include trauma recovery, the advancement of media equity, and early career development. Aoki himself has taken the campaign under his wing, releasing a line of "Stop Asian Hate" merch earlier this year.

Check out the full list of 2021 Asian Hall of Fame inductees below, listed in alphabetical order.

