January 5, 2022
Steve Aoki Announces Collab With DJ Diesel, "Welcome to the Playhouse"

Aoki said that Shaquille O'Neal "goes hard on the mic" in their upcoming track.

Steve Aoki (via Twitter)

Steve Aoki is getting ready to drop a song with the biggest DJ in the world.

Earlier in the week, Aoki challenged fans to guess his next collaborator by sharing an intensely difficult-to-solve teaser image.

For those who somehow couldn't crack the case, Aoki eventually went ahead and announced that his first single of 2022 is a collaboration with NBA legend and dubstep producer Shaquille O'Neal, affectionally known in electronic music circles as DJ Diesel.

Titled "Welcome to the Playhouse," the upcoming song will seemingly soundtrack Aoki's outrageous multi-purpose game room, Aoki's Playhouse. Neither artist has shared a preview ahead of this weekend's release, but Aoki did leave a hint at what's to come, noting in a tweet that Diesel "goes hard on the mic" in the collab. It will be interesting to see how his vocals and penchant for heavy-hitting bass combines with Aoki's mainstage-friendly, electro sound.

NEWS

Aoki's Playhouse is a large mansion that the dance music veteran filled to the brim with art, studio equipment, a foam pit, pool, halfpipe, and creative spaces. You can get a closer look at the building that inspired his and O'Neal's upcoming track below.

"Welcome to the Playhouse" is set to release on Friday, January 7th on Aoki's Dim Mak label. You can pre-save the track here.

