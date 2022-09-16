Skip to main content
Steve Aoki Partners With DraftKings to "Build Out the Next Generation of Fantasy Sports"

Steve Aoki Partners With DraftKings to "Build Out the Next Generation of Fantasy Sports"

DraftKings is betting on Aoki's Web3 expertise to strategically expand Reignmakers, the company's NFT-based fantasy sports series.

Eva Rinaldi

DraftKings is betting on Aoki's Web3 expertise to strategically expand Reignmakers, the company's NFT-based fantasy sports series.

Whether you're debating Jonathan Taylor's astronomical weekly price tag or rolling the dice on a cheap defense, DraftKings is associated with making tough calls. Partnering with Steve Aoki, however, was not one of them.

The company has partnered with Aoki as an official brand ambassador of DraftKings Marketplace, its branded NFT hub. DraftKings is betting on Aoki's Web3 expertise to strategically expand Reignmakers, an "NFT-based fantasy sports series" allowing users to collect digital player cards and use them to draft lineups in daily contests.

The real value of NFTs lies in their utility, and Aoki's DraftKings Marketplace collectibles have plenty of it. According to a press release, holders of his tokens can unlock access to VIP events hosted by DraftKings as well as tickets to the DJ's shows, among other rewards.

"I am excited to be working with DraftKings to build out the next generation of fantasy sports," Aoki said. "Through Reignmakers Football, DraftKings customers can have ownership of their rosters in an innovative way that Web3 can provide."

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

26f8f2705c19062bc2f827912ea129e4
NEWS

Missing Woman Found Alive After Attending "Spiritual Electronic Music Festival": Report

After attending a music festival in the remote forests of northeast Queensland, Juliana Castrillon decided to stay and explore before getting lost in the wilderness.

By Jason Heffler
Screen Shot 2022-09-16 at 12.28.00 PM
NEWS

"Easily the Hardest Show We've Ever Pulled Off": Watch RY X's Mesmerizing Cercle Performance

Situated among the cavernous sand dunes and magical lagoons of Brazil's Lençóis Maranhenses National Park, RY X delivered an awe-inspiring performance.

By Mikala Lugen
Disclosure
NEWS

Disclosure's Howard Lawrence Announces Hiatus From Touring: "I've Hit a Breaking Point"

"I really need to take some time to look after myself."

By Rachel Kupfer
Steve Aoki at The Beach Stage at Pollen Presents Electric Zoo Cancun

Steve Aoki performing at Electric Zoo Cancún 2021.

Aoki has been one of the music industry's most fervent adopters of cryptocurrency, NFTs and Web3, a blanket phrase for the network of decentralized apps on the blockchain. In 2021 he called NFTs "a juggernaut that cannot be stopped" after selling his first-ever collection for a cool $4.25 million. In February 2022, he turned heads after saying he made more money selling digital collectibles in one year than a decade's worth of streaming royalties.

If it seems like Aoki everywhere these days, your intuition is spot on. According to SponsorUnited's 2022 Music Artist Marketing Partnerships Report, an analysis of over 2,100 brands and 1,100 deals over a one-year period starting July 2021, the DJ was among the world's top five most-sponsored music artists. Bon Iver topped the list, followed by Aoki, Saweetie, Snoop Dogg and J. Balvin.

Follow Steve Aoki:

Facebook: facebook.com/steveaoki
Twitter: twitter.com/steveaoki
Instagram: instagram.com/steveaoki
Spotify: spoti.fi/3d1TLFn

Related

Steve Aoki
NEWS

Steve Aoki is Opening a Shop with Iconic Sports Memorabilia, Pokémon Cards, and Modern Art

Aoki is reviving a lost art.

steve aoki
NEWS

Watch Steve Aoki Perform With All Time Low At Lollapalooza 2021

Aoki's DJ set went viral after he brought out the iconic punk band to perform an unreleased collab.

Steve Aoki ENGN Shred Pre-Workout
Lifestyle

EVL Partners with Steve Aoki on a Neon Blueberry ENGN Shred Pre-Workout

Steve Aoki and EVL partner up for a pre-workout that is the perfect fit for his signature Aoki Bootcamp

aoki funko
Lifestyle

Steve Aoki's Original Funko Pop is Now Available for Pre-Order

Like one of his signature cakes, Aoki's likeness has been baked and congealed into a Funko figure.

steve aoki
GEAR + TECH

Steve Aoki Says He Made More Money From NFTs In 1 Year Than a Decade of Streaming Royalties

Steve Aoki's early adoption of NFTs has paid off, and he remains a believer in the technology's future.

Header2
GEAR + TECH

This Software Lets You Design Trippy Visuals of Your Music—Then Mint Them As NFTs

The Web3-based VOID platform allows music producers to create a beat-reactive mosaic.

steve aoki
GEAR + TECH

Steve Aoki Will Take to the Metaverse Jungle to Headline Monkey Kingdom NFT Event

Steve Aoki's new NFT partnership is alongside one of the most promising digital collectible ventures in Asia.

steve aoki kid cudi
NEWS

Steve Aoki Confirms New Music With Kid Cudi In the Works

Aoki is currently gearing up for the release of a new album, "HiROQUEST: Genesis."