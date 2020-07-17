Steve Aoki Delivers Virtual DJ Set for IE University's Graduation Night

Since the relentless wrath of COVID-19 obliterated the prospect of graduation ceremonies across the globe, many universities were forced to funnel them digitally as their students were forced to quarantine.

IE University took the concept of virtual graduation to the next level by teaming up with Dim Mak boss Steve Aoki, who delivered a rip-roaring DJ set straight from his own studio to celebrate the school's graduating seniors. The performance took place after students received their diplomas via an immersive online graduation ceremony. According to the university's website, 7,000 students from 140 countries were invited to tune in and dance along in celebration of their graduation.

Based in Segovia and Madrid, IE University offers both undergraduate and graduate degrees with a main focus on humanities, innovation, and business management programs.

You can check out content of the performance below.

FOLLOW STEVE AOKI:

Website: steveaoki.com

Facebook: facebook.com/steveaoki

Twitter: twitter.com/steveaoki

Instagram: instagram.com/steveaoki

Spotify: spoti.fi/3d1TLFn