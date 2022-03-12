Steve Aoki Joins the Orangetheory Fitness Team—As the Company's "Chief Music Officer"

Steve Aoki has been named the new CMO of Orangetheory Fitness.

No, not the company's Chief Marketing Officer, though he certainly has expertise in that department. Rather, Aoki has achieved a title that's uniquely his own: Chief Music Officer.

As the company's new executive of musical assets, the veteran dance music producer's first order of business is to soundtrack a series of new exercise routines called "All Out with Aoki."

Aoki is known for his endless energy and a fundamental desire to explore the limits of his own humanity. He derives inspiration from shows like Man vs. Wild and has famously mastered the art of the five-minute nap. Needless to say, if you're looking for that extra push, Aoki may just be the workout influence you never knew you needed.

"Health, science and technology are three personal passion points for me and as Chief Music Officer for Orangetheory Fitness, I'm able to put them all in play," Aoki explained. "There is a strong parallel between the energy at my shows and how Orangetheory coaches light up their own classes every day—my new setlists are meant to enhance this already amazing workout."

Buckle up, because the "All Out With Aoki" series premieres at Orangetheory on March 26th. The company is set to continue the partnership with the DJ to soundtrack multiple workout sets throughout the year.

