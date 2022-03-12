Skip to main content
Steve Aoki Joins the Orangetheory Fitness Team—As the Company's "Chief Music Officer"

Steve Aoki Joins the Orangetheory Fitness Team—As the Company's "Chief Music Officer"

Steve Aoki is helping Orangetheory members push it to the limit with the company's new "All Out With Aoki" workout series.

Orangetheory

Steve Aoki is helping Orangetheory members push it to the limit with the company's new "All Out With Aoki" workout series.

Steve Aoki has been named the new CMO of Orangetheory Fitness.

No, not the company's Chief Marketing Officer, though he certainly has expertise in that department. Rather, Aoki has achieved a title that's uniquely his own: Chief Music Officer. 

As the company's new executive of musical assets, the veteran dance music producer's first order of business is to soundtrack a series of new exercise routines called "All Out with Aoki."

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

limewire-logo
GEAR + TECH

LimeWire Returns As NFT Marketplace to Right the Wrongs of Its Troubled Past

“LimeWire is returning as a platform for artists, not against them," said LimeWire's co-CEO.

By Cameron Sunkel4 hours ago
Orangetheory_Fitness_DJ_Steve_Aoki
NEWS

Steve Aoki Joins the Orangetheory Fitness Team—As the Company's "Chief Music Officer"

Steve Aoki is helping Orangetheory members push it to the limit with the company's new "All Out With Aoki" workout series.

By Cameron Sunkel5 hours ago
nia archives
NEWS

TIDAL Celebrates Electronic Music's Impactful Women With New Playlist

TIDAL is spotlighting the women who are shaping the electronic soundscape of tomorrow.

By Cameron Sunkel5 hours ago

Aoki is known for his endless energy and a fundamental desire to explore the limits of his own humanity. He derives inspiration from shows like Man vs. Wild and has famously mastered the art of the five-minute nap. Needless to say, if you're looking for that extra push, Aoki may just be the workout influence you never knew you needed. 

"Health, science and technology are three personal passion points for me and as Chief Music Officer for Orangetheory Fitness, I'm able to put them all in play," Aoki explained. "There is a strong parallel between the energy at my shows and how Orangetheory coaches light up their own classes every day—my new setlists are meant to enhance this already amazing workout." 

Buckle up, because the "All Out With Aoki" series premieres at Orangetheory on March 26th. The company is set to continue the partnership with the DJ to soundtrack multiple workout sets throughout the year.

FOLLOW STEVE AOKI:

Facebook: facebook.com/steveaoki
Twitter: twitter.com/steveaoki
Instagram: instagram.com/steveaoki
Spotify: spoti.fi/3d1TLFn

Related

Steve Aoki Neon Future IV
NEWS

Steve Aoki Reportedly Developing A New Alias and New Sound

Steve Aoki is shaking things up.

Steve Aoki in mid air during a performance at OMNIA Nightclub in Las Vegas.
NEWS

Steve Aoki Launches Exclusive AOKI Bootcamp Workout via Digital Fitness Platform NEOU

NEOU announces an exclusive partnership with Steve Aoki featuring fitness videos inspired by the Grammy-nominated musician.

Steve Aoki Neon Future IV
MUSIC RELEASES

Steve Aoki's "Last of Me" From Arknights Soundtrack Receives Stunning Animated Music Video

Steve Aoki's single soundtracks an epic Arknights conflict in the new music video.

Steve Aoki Neon Future IV
NEWS

Steve Aoki Rounds Up Neon Future IV Collaborators for Dinner Party Livestream

Steve Aoki hosted a discussion with five collaborators from his new album.

Steve Aoki Neon Future IV
NEWS

Steve Aoki to Voice a Furry Prehistoric Creature In Animated Comedy "Extinct"

Steve Aoki is making his animated film debut alongside Adam DeVine and Rachel Bloom.

Steve Aoki Darren Criss Beavis & Butthead
MUSIC RELEASES

Steve Aoki's "Crash Into Me" Receives Beavis & Butthead Inspired Video

Steve Aoki and Darren Criss get animated in their "Crash Into Me" music video.

The cover of Blue: The Color of Noise, a memoir by Steve Aoki.
NEWS

Steve Aoki to Release Memoir Titled Blue: The Color of Noise

Steve Aoki's story will soon be available in hardcover.

Steve Aoki Neon Future Cover Photo
NEWS

Steve Aoki Debuts His 'Neon Future' Comic at the New York Comic Con

Steve Aoki releases a new comic book series that will accompany his albums.