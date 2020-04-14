Celebrating the release of his latest album, Neon Future IV, Steve Aoki brought a handful of his collaborators together for a dinner party style live stream.

Aoki's latest iteration in the Neon Future series marks arguably his biggest to date. The collaboration-heavy album features a spectrum of artists from Travis Barker to Matthew Koma across its 27 tracks.

The live stream dinner party was attended by Maluma, Nick Carter, will.i.am, Agnez Mo, Lay Zhang, and Aoki, who shared memes, swapped stories, and discussed current events.

Aoki's latest album arrives as nations around the world continue to maintain strict quarantining measures amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Naturally, current events were a dominant topic of the discussion as lingering questions surrounding the return of shows and touring hung in the air.

Ultimately, as will.i.am put it, "It's going to take very imaginative people to dream up new ways to entertain people" as the world works to find a state of normalcy.

Artists have always been an adaptive group, and Aoki's remote dinner party is the latest example of a new forum designed to connect with fans in these uncertain times. Similar endeavors, from live stream sets to entire digital music festivals, are setting the stage for a new wave of remote entertainment as the music industry works to stay engaged with the fans.

