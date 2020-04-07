Steve Aoki Reportedly Developing A New Alias and New Sound

In a statement to the Daily Star newspaper's Wired column, Steve Aoki reportedly stated that he is working on new music under an entirely new alias.

The statement read in part, "I've been creating a new alter ego, a new artist name, and I am making a whole different sound."

At this point in time Aoki did not let any further details slip and seems to generally be keeping his plans under wraps for now. However, we do know the artist has been spending quite a bit of time in the studio as of late. Just last week, Aoki's massive album Neon Future IV dropped featuring a slew of featured artists from Icona Pop to Slushii.

The Neon Future series started back in 2014 and has been designed to document Aoki's sonic evolution over a prolonged period of time. The new 27-track installment marks one of the producer's biggest album offerings to date.

Now with Aoki's Neon Future IV out in full, we may be seeing a different evolution entirely with the advent of a new alias. Stay tuned for further updates as Aoki's forthcoming plans continue to unfold.

