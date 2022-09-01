Steve Aoki Confirms New Music With Kid Cudi In the Works

Over a decade later, it seems the pursuit of happiness is still ongoing.

Longtime fans will surely remember Steve Aoki's remix of Kid Cudi's timeless track, "Pursuit of Happiness," which became a generational dance anthem after its 2009 release. And 13 years later, it seems the two crossover superstars have maintained a close collaborative relationship.

"We became really close friends on his first tour in America," Aoki told Zane Lowe of Apple Music 1 in a recent interview, wherein he praised Cudi as a "micro-detailed" musician. "I mean 10 years later, 10 plus years later is still the banger of my side. And I mean, I don't want to give away anything, I probably shouldn't say what I'm going to say, he might kill me, but we've been working on some music. We've been working on some music. That's all I'll say."

Elsewhere in the interview, Aoki opens up about his forthcoming album, HiROQUEST: Genesis. Scheduled to drop on September 16th, the 26-track LP will not include music with Mr. Rager, but rather collaborations with the likes of Taking Back Sunday, Kane Brown, Mod Sun, PnB Rock and Bryce Vine, among others.

"Through all these years, I've created a global sound," Aoki said. "So I have to make sure I curate that with every album, every project, even though I'd say this album since it was born in Covid, it was more inspired with picking up a guitar and having fun and being in a band again. So it's a lot more of the alternative sounds here. I still have to get the Latin sound in, because that's a big part of my culture now. It's permanently part of me. And I got to get the hip-hop, and I got to get pure EDM bangers in."

You can watch Aoki's full interview on Apple Music 1 here.

Steve Aoki - HiROQUEST: Genesis Tracklist:

Hiroquest Anthem Astrals Melodia KULT - with grandson, ft. Jasiah Movie Star - ft. Mod Sun & Global Dan Move On - with Kane Brown & Ricky Retro OIO Melodia Just Us Two - with Taking Back Sunday All Hype - ft. Bryce Vine You Don’t Get to Hate Me - ft. Goody Grace Russian Roulette - ft Sueco & No Love for the Middle Child Diasos Melodia Ultimate - ft Santa Fe Klan & Sno Tha Product Chichi - with Guaynaa Kong 2.0 - with Natanael Cano Extants Melodia Whole Again - with Kaaze, ft. John Martin Save Me - with HRVY Stop The World - with Marnik & Leony Whistle - with Timmy Trumpet & Alligator Stars Don’t Shine - ft Global Dan Taurobons Melodia Nobody - ft PollyAnna Demons - ft Georgia Ku Stars - ft Lil Xan Perfect - ft. PnB Rock & 24HRS Black Pullet

Follow Steve Aoki:

Facebook: facebook.com/steveaoki

Twitter: twitter.com/steveaoki

Instagram: instagram.com/steveaoki

Spotify: spoti.fi/3d1TLFn

Follow Kid Cudi:

Facebook: facebook.com/steveaoki

Twitter: twitter.com/steveaoki

Instagram: instagram.com/steveaoki

Spotify: spoti.fi/3d1TLFn