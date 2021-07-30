Watch Steve Aoki Perform With All Time Low At Lollapalooza 2021

Aoki's DJ set went viral after he brought out the iconic punk band to perform an unreleased collab.

Steve Aoki is known for his high-profile, star-studded collaborations, which extend far outside the confines of dance music. But he's outdone himself this time after performing with All Time Low at the 2021 edition of Lollapalooza.

Aoki found himself trending on Twitter for a myriad of reasons—like he often does—but this time around, it wasn't just for his onstage antics and penchant for walloping people with cakes. Aoki's DJ set went viral after he brought out the iconic punk band, sending fans of the group into a tizzy.

Fans were able to capture the moment after Aoki shared a few videos of the performance on his Instagram Story. One clip shows lead singer Alex Gaskarth singing a never-before-heard track—a rumored an unreleased collab with Aoki—while another shows the whole gang rocking out on stage.

Check out the clips below. Lollapalooza will continue through Sunday, August 1st and music fans can catch the action live at home on Hulu.

