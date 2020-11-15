Steve Aoki is Hosting a Charity Pokémon Card Unboxing Stream Tonight

Steve Aoki will be unboxing rare Pokémon cards live on Twitch tonight for charity.

All proceeds from the show will go to his Aoki Foundation and All In For Autism. For the stream, Aoki is set to team up with Gary King, a leading authority in all things Pokémon cards. King has been featured in a number of YouTube videos relating to the cards and was even brought on as an expert analyst in the TV show Pawn Stars.

The EDM superstar promises "special guests and surprises" for tonight's stream. There's no knowing what he has in store for viewers just yet, but fans will stay confidently excited knowing he's never been one to disappoint.

Cards have been a hot topic on Aoki's mind as of late. Last month, he celebrated the opening of his own sports memorabilia and trading card shop in Los Angeles. In addition to his own establishment, he also revealed that he is launching his own series of Topps baseball cards, including ones fashioned with his autograph.

Steve Aoki's Pokémon card stream will take place tonight, November 15th, at 8PM ET (5PM PT) on his Twitch channel. You can tune in to the charitable online event here.

