Steve Aoki is one of the most accomplished DJs on the planet, but even those most veteran artists sometimes fail to rise to the occasion.
In a recent interview with Emmy Award-winning journalist Graham Bensinger, Aoki shared a story about a remix for Kanye West that will never see the light of day. He recalls listening to a freestyle from West over the phone and later being sent stems to remix a song. However, Aoki was stunned when he realized the song included verses from the likes of West, Drake, Eminem, and Lil Wayne.
As many may have deduced, this was likely a remix of the mega-collaboration "Forever." Unfortunately, it never saw the light of day. Aoki himself deemed the remix not good enough, but having the opportunity to remix it today would be a completely different story.
Check out the clip from their interview below.
Recommended Articles
Steve Aoki Shares Story About Remix for Kanye West, Drake, Eminem, and Lil Wayne That Never Dropped
We'll be thinking about this one ”Forever.”
Saudi Arabia's Largest Music Festival, SOUNDSTORM, Announces Return With Over 150 Artists
MDLBEAST continues to think bigger, and are putting their money where their mouth is with their biggest lineup to date.
New Moon-Shaped Vegas Resort Will Have an Outer Space-Themed Nightclub
Just in case traveling to space for a concert is too rich for your blood.
Aoki and Bensinger's full interview is set to debut this weekend, where they'll discuss the former’s future family plans, the curse of having tinnitus, encouraging his family to be cryogenically frozen, and more. Find out where you can watch it here.
FOLLOW STEVE AOKI:
Facebook: facebook.com/steveaoki
Twitter: twitter.com/steveaoki
Instagram: instagram.com/steveaoki
Spotify: spoti.fi/3d1TLFn