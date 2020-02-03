Shakira, Jennifer Lopez, and J Balvin Drop Steve Aoki Remix of "Mi Gente" at Super Bowl Halftime Show

During the star-studded Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show, headliners Shakira and Jennifer Lopez brought out J Balvin for a performance of his track with Willy William, "Mi Gente." Attentive dance music fans might have caught that rather than the original, the Steve Aoki remix of the song was used in the performance.

The EDM superstar confirmed as much on Twitter, sharing a clip of his remix being performed at the biggest sporting event in America. He went on to express his gratitude to the performers for including his music. In the short clip, you can hear J Balvin and Lopez sing a portion of the track before an energetic EDM breakdown.

The duo performed a variety of songs from both of their expansive libraries as well as some high-profile covers. In addition to J Balvin, Shakira and Jennifer Lopez performed alongside Bad Bunny and Lopez' daughter, Emme.

"Mi Gente" (Steve Aoki Remix) by J Balvin and Willy William was released on October 20th, 2017. You can stream the remix via J Balvin's SoundCloud here.

