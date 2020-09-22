Steve Aoki to Voice a Furry Prehistoric Creature In Animated Comedy "Extinct"

Steve Aoki has been cast in the upcoming film Extinct, a quirky animated comedy set for a 2021 release.

Typically, Aoki has appeared throughout film and TV as himself, but for his next act the "Waste It On Me" producer will be voicing the fictitious character Vinny, a member of an extinct species called Flummels.

Extinct Productions, LLC

The film follows the turbulent story of a cast of furry prehistoric creatures with donut-like appearances. When two Flummels find a way to time travel into the present, and realize that their species has since gone extinct, they attempt to travel back in time and alter history in a last ditch effort to save their kin.

The movie stars Adam DeVine, Rachel Bloom, and Ken Jeong and is directed by David Silverman, who previously directed The Simpsons Movie. The film was originally set to release in early 2020, but has since been delayed.

At the time of writing, Extinct is in post-production and pending an official release date, likely in the first half of 2021.

