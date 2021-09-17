September 17, 2021
Steve Aoki and Travis Barker Record Sounds for Facebook Messenger's Soundmojis
Steve Aoki and Travis Barker Record Sounds for Facebook Messenger's Soundmojis

The Blink-182 drummer and Dim Mak boss have each recorded a sound that can be paired with emojis in Facebook Messenger.
The Blink-182 drummer and Dim Mak boss have each recorded a sound that can be paired with emojis in Facebook Messenger.

Steve Aoki and Travis Barker have joined forces to make your messages a whole lot louder.

Released yesterday on Facebook Messenger were two new soundmojis from the Dim Mak boss and the famed Blink-182 drummer. Aoki has soundtracked the 🤘 emoji with a custom-made airhorn while Barker has unsurprisingly taken on the "drum with drumsticks" emoji with a short drum solo.

For those unfamiliar with Facebook Messenger's soundmojis, they are exactly what you think they would be: an emoji paired with sound. Users can pop them into conversations on the platform to add audio to their messages.

In addition to the soundmojis, later in the month Aoki and Barker will be immortalized in an animated sticker pack featuring the duo that can be used in Facebook Messenger conversations. A press release shared with EDM.com revealed that the images will be inspired by their performances and that a sticker depicting Aoki's signature cake toss is included.

"That Close with Steve & Travis" sticker.

"That Close with Steve & Travis" sticker.

In honor of their new Facebook partnership, the duo also recorded a collaborative performance titled That Close with Steve & Travis. The 25-minute episode sees Aoki take the decks with Barker drumming along.

In addition to the medley of songs they share, the video also shows some behind-the-scenes footage of the duo hanging out and recording the show from Aoki's home.

steve aoki travis barker

Steve Aoki and Travis Barker take a pool break while filming “That Close with Steve & Travis,” available on Watch Together via Messenger & Instagram beginning September 15th.

Aoki and Barker's soundmojis are usable now on Facebook Messenger and the stickers are set to arrive on Wednesday, September 29th. You can check out their entire That Close performance here.

